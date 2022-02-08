The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,080. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.