The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,253 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.35% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 87,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.