The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,553 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

