The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

NSA opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

