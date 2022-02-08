The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Nielsen worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,779,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,347,000 after purchasing an additional 190,318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 34,376.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,311 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $5,864,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1,457.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 875,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 819,251 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

NLSN opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

