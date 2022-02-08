The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.84 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

