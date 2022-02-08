The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of DaVita worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA stock opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

Several analysts have commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

