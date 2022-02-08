The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Exelixis worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 226,637 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 489,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $3,411,996. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

