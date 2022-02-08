The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Landstar System worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after buying an additional 777,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,847,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.64. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

