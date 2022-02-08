The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after acquiring an additional 236,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,884,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,413,000 after acquiring an additional 91,703 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

