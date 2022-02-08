The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,394 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Coherent worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 168,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,422,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

COHR stock opened at $255.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.00. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.