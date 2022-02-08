The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 20,464 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.34% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 299,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MPB opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $335.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.