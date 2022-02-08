The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 753 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of HII opened at $184.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $163.84 and a one year high of $224.13.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

