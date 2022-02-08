The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.60% of Farmers National Banc worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

FMNB opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $498.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

