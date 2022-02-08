The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 16,336 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $11,171,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

FRT stock opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

