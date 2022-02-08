The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 16,492 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Sealed Air worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24,498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

