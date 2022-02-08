The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 33,325 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,325 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of Cortexyme worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cortexyme by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cortexyme by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19.

CRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

