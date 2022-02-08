The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,443.82

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,443.82 ($19.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,265 ($17.11). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,275 ($17.24), with a volume of 10,761 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($24.48) price objective on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.48).

The firm has a market cap of £589.73 million and a PE ratio of 38.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,381.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,443.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

