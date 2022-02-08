The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,732.10

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,732.10 ($23.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,676 ($22.66). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,677 ($22.68), with a volume of 258,646 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($33.40) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.30) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 1,750 ($23.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,010.63 ($27.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -342.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,734.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,732.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

