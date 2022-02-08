The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,102 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $29,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

