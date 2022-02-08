Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $58.95 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00203287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00402158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00069006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

