Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Tilray worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,493,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 146,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

TLRY opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

