Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE TKR opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. Timken has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

