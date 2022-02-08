Titon (LON:TON) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TON opened at GBX 112.99 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Titon has a 12 month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.96).

In other Titon news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,380.66).

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

