Toast (TOST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toast (NYSE:TOST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Toast has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

