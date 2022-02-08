Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 13,151 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

