Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.89% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,561,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

OEC opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

