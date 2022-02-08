Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,008 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $161.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.