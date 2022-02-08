Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Haemonetics worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,583,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,595,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.