Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

