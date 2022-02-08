Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $175.07 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

