Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of ABM Industries worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ABM opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.