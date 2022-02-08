Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $10.67 Million Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.