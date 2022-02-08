Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $11.06 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,884,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

