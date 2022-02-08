Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $545.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

