Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $18.70 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,967 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of AerCap worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,069,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,903,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,459,000 after acquiring an additional 85,018 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,865,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

