Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $18.99 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

