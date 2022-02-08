Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $9.76 Million Stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,948 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.54% of Mayville Engineering worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 35.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 98.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $188,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 7.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $263,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:MEC opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.47.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.