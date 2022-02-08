Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.80% of Cars.com worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of CARS opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 2.08. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

