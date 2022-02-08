Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,091 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE KO opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $266.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.