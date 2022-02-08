Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

