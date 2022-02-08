Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 25.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.78. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.