Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,665 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

NYSE DG opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

