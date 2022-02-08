Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,713 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 608.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

