Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.75

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.75 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.82). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.82), with a volume of 66,582 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPT shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.49) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.75. The stock has a market cap of £119.98 million and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.86%.

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

