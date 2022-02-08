Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.55 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $28.55 million and $6.06 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $25.96 or 0.00058576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.94 or 0.07126851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00054723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.48 or 0.99817393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006446 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.