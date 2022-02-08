Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.15

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and traded as low as $83.72. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $83.72, with a volume of 197 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.