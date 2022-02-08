Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.19

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$108.19 and traded as low as C$105.80. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$106.26, with a volume of 96,940 shares changing hands.

TIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,265,000. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

