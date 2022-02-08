Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.55

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.55 and traded as low as C$0.73. Torstar shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 19,112 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.
Torstar Company Profile (TSE:TS.B)
Featured Articles
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.