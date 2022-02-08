Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.13

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and traded as high as $42.99. Toshiba shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 2,109 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.

Get Toshiba alerts:

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.