Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.13

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and traded as high as $42.99. Toshiba shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 2,109 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.
About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSBF)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.